Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty At High Point Of The Day

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 16 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 16 August 2017.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Markets have gained momentum in the afternoon hours paring most of the morning losses. Nifty was trading at a high point of the day. Most of the bank stocks are off from their day’s low level.Bank Nifty has turned green trading at 24,142 level, up by 26 points or 0.11%. Kotak Bank was top gainer in the index trading at Rs 995.9 per share, up by Rs 13.3 per share or 1.35%. IDFC Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI were also trading in positive territory. There are 1,064 advances, 539 declines and 354 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting fairly positive undertone floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,595 up 146 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,831 up 37 points. A total of 27 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 31 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.comor visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717✔