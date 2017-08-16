Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Trades Choppy Banking Stocks In Red

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 16 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 16 August 2017.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark index, Nifty has been trading in a choppy manner. There are 24 advances and 27 declines in Nifty50 index. FMCG stocks are holding onto their gains whereas bank stocks are continued to trade in negative territory. Bank Nifty index was trading in negative territory, down by 110 points at 24,005 level. Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank were among top losers in the index trading lower by more than 1%.There are 977 advances, 609 declines and 370 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting fairly positive undertone floating in the market.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,509 up 60 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,805 up 10 points. A total of 25 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 29 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

