Bharti Infratel Dips Nearly 4% After Block Deal

Bharti Infratel dipped 3.96% at Rs 382.15 per share on BSE. The company on BSE has witnessed a total traded quantity of 827.18 lakh.On NSE, the stock witnessed 6.9 crore shares worth Rs 2,650 crore trade on NSE & BSE at average Rs 380 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.The stock is providing a dividend yield of 3.77%. The company has been maintaining a dividend payout of 90.11%.The company has a return on equity of 9.89% for last 3 years.Bharti Infratel is a provider of tower and related infrastructure, and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators.

