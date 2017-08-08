Bajaj Finance M-cap Touches Rs 1 Lakh Crore Mark

Bajaj Finance has been outperforming the major indices in the market and was trading within a wide range in the morning hours on Tuesday. The stock touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,830 per share, up by 1.9%. The stock has witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.37 times.With this, the company has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark on BSE. As of its fresh 52-week high, the market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance stands at Rs 1,00,622 crore on BSE as of 1038 hours.The company has recently entered into a subscription agreement with One MobiKwik Systems Private Limited for the acquisition of 10 equity shares and 2,71,050 compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS). Post conversion of CCPS, the company would hold approximately 10.83% of the equity in MobiKwik on a fully diluted basis. The value of the transaction envisaged is approximately Rs 225 crore.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔