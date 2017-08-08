Nifty Bank Down Over 1% PNB Top Loser

The Nifty Bank was lagging during early morning trade on Tuesday, it was trading down by over 1%. Punjab National Bank was the top loser, down by 2.40% at Rs 148.45 per share as at 1006 hours.Nifty Bank was trading at 24,673.50 level, down by 232.85 points or 0.93%. There were 12 declines and no advanced on the index.Among other banking majors, Yes Bank was down 1.66% at Rs 1,770, State Bank of India was down 1.51% at Rs 306.50, Canara Bank was down 1.47% at Rs 347.35, Kotak Mahindra Bank was down 1.29% at Rs 985, Bank of Baroda was down 1.41% at Rs 157.80 and HDFC Bank was down 0.89% at Rs 1,772.70.ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC Bank, Indusind Bank and Axis Bank were also trading in red.

