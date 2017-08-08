Only Buyers For Sintex Plastics On Its First Trading Day

The equity shares of Sintex Plastics Technology (Scrip Code: 540653) are listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE in the list of 'T' Group Securities, while on NSE, the stock is placed in the BE series. BE category shares fall in ‘Trade to Trade’ or T segment and intraday trade in these stocks is not allowed. This means trades can only be settled only by accepting or giving the delivery of shares.Sintex Plastics Technology have hit upper circuit within first few minutes of trade on its very first trading session on NSE. The stock got locked in its upper circuit of Rs 136.5 per share, up by Rs 6.5 per share or 5%. It means there are only buyers for the stock.The same stock movement is seen on BSE as well. On BSE, there were 20,85,834 shares on the buy side as of 1012 hours on Tuesday.Sintex Plastics Technology was demerged from Sintex Industries Limited in the month of May 2017. The company makes prefabricated structures, custom moulding and storage tanks.

