Dr. Lal Path Labs To Acquire Subsidiary In Bangladesh

Dr. Lal Path Labs has decided to acquire 70% stake in Dr. Lal Path Labs Bangladesh (DLPLB) from its existing shareholders with the objective of strengthening company’s presence in Bangladesh. Before company’s acquisition, DLPLB shall be acquiring the diagnostics business of the sole-proprietorship firm in Dhaka, Bangladesh.Dr. Lal Path Labs will acquire the firm in an all-cash deal. The company’s acquisition will not exceed BDT 181.49 per share.There will be no government approval needed for the acquisition. The time for the proposed acquisition will be six month of Board approval.DLPLB was incorporated on September 6, 2011 in Bangladesh. On the financial front, DLPLB’s turnover stood at BDT 3.1 crore in 2017 and BDT 3.3 crore in 2016.

