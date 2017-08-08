Wipro Partners With Excelfore To Offer Connectivity Solutions

Wipro has entered into a global partnership with Excelfore to offer connectivity solutions for next generation smart and autonomous vehicles.This partnership combines Excelfore’s smart mobility networks solutions with Wipro’s global systems integration and managed services expertise to enable connected car solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and Tier 1 equipment maker.As a part of this engagement, the two companies will enable scalable Ethernet AVB/TSN and secure full vehicle FOTA/SOTA update solutions for automotive manufacturers and smart mobility companies.Wipro will also join Excelfore as a member of the eSync Alliance, a multi-company initiative for establishing compatibility among devices with common FOTA/SOTA and diagnostics API’s and middle ware.

