Tata Steel, Infratel, Hindalco Among Most Active Stocks By Value

Tata Steel extended Monday's gains in the morning hours. The stock touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 620.7 per share, up by 3.44%. The stock has attracted a traded volume of 58,83,017 shares and traded value of Rs 361.91 crore as of 0931 hours on Tuesday. It is the most active stock in terms of value on NSE. Other metal stocks were also trading in positive territory. BSE Metal index was up by 350 points or 2.75% at 13,099 level.Second most active stock in terms of value is Bharti Infratel, trading at Rs 382.65 per share, down by 3.82%. Bharti Airtel is planning to sell 3.7% stake in Bharti Infratel for around Rs 2,500 crore.Hindalco was the eyecatcher in the early morning trade on Tuesday. The stock touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 244.9 per share, up by Rs 17.25 or 7.5%. It is the third most active stock in terms of value on NSE as of 0939 hours.Meanwhile, Nifty was trading at 10,071 level, up by 13 points while Sensex was trading at 32,311 level, up by 38 points.

