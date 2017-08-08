Bharti Airtel To Sell Stake In Bharti Infratel

Bharti Airtel is planning to sell its 3.7% stake in its tower unit Bharti Infratel for about Rs 2,500 crore, reported a leading business daily.Bharti Airtel in March had transferred 11.32% stake in Bharti Infratel to it’s wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure at a value of around Rs 6,806 crore. Bharti Airtel’s consolidated net debt at the end of June 2017 was Rs 87,840 crore. Nettle and Bharti Airtel jointly holds 61.65% in Bharti Airtel. On March 2017, Bharti Airtel sold 10.3% stake in Bharti Infratel to a consortium of KKR and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for Rs 6,193.9 crore. Meanwhile, the stock on bourses traded in negative territory losing 0.77% at Rs 417.70 per share on BSE.

