Lupin's Weak Q1 Nos Take Toll

Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor
Seeded on Sat Aug 5, 2017 4:01 AM
LupinBSE -0.24 % by as much as 16% after its June quarter earnings belied Street expectations. Lupin on Wednesday reported a 59.4% fall in net profit in the June quarter at Rs 358.06 crore due to sharp erosion in price of generic Glumetza in the US, strong rupee and destocking ahead of Goods and Services Tax implementation. Its shares hit a 52-week low of Rs 963 in Friday's session, before ending at `990.05, down 0.3% from previous close. The stock is down 33% for the current year.

