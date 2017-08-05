SBI Life's Assets Under Management Cross Rs 1 Lakh Crore

A record bancassurance sales figure has helped SBI Life Insurance's assets under management (AUM) cross the Rs 1-lakhcrore milestone. The big push into bank distribution comes as the company prepares for the first IPO in the State Bank of IndiaBSE 1.56 % group in 23 years.

SBI Life Insurance's bancassurance sales grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.7 per cent from Rs 1,944 crore in FY2015 to Rs 4,185 crore in FY2017, compared with a CAGR of 27.2 per cent for private life insurers in India during the same period. This has helped the company be come the second-largest private insurer in new business premium with a market share of 20.6 per cent.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔