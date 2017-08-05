Sugar Shortage: Government Mulls Import At Lower Duty of 25%

The government is considering allowing imports of 3-5 lakh tonne of sugar at a concessional duty of 25%, as it weighs a raft of proposals to boost supplies in the build-up to the festival season, especially in southern states where a deficit is anticipated in September and October.

If approved, it would be the second time in the current marketing year that the government will permit limited imports at zero/concessional duties, thanks to a fall in output in drought-hit Maharashtra, Karnataka and even Tamil Nadu. At present, both raw and refined sugar imports are taxed at 50% under the open general licence (OGL) to discourage dumping from overseas. Senior officials with the Prime Minister’s Office and the food ministry held discussions this week on ways to step up supplies so that prices don’t shoot up in any region before fresh output hits the market in late October, a source told FE. The proposal is aimed at preparing for a potential shortage to prevent speculators from manipulating the markets rather than addressing a real shortfall, said the source.

