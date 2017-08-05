Ways2Capital Awarded as Emerging Investment Advisory Company of the Year

We are glad to announce that Ways2Capital has been awarded as “Emerging Investment Advisory Company of the Year” By Brands Academy (Mediaz Group) . The prestigious award received during “Business Excellence Summit 2016” held on Sunday, June 05, 2016 at “The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai” was presented by celebrity Mr. Aamir Ali. To watch this video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Y0uPTQ17aw