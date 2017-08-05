States Under UDAY Achieve Improvement Of 1.07% In AT&C Losses

Interventions under Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) including a reduction in interest costs & cost of power and efficiency gains have yielded encouraging results, said Power Minister Piyush Goyal.The Minister informed that as per the unaudited data submitted by States, the participating States have achieved an improvement of 1.07% in Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and Rs 0.13 a Unit in Average Cost of Supply (ACS) - Average Revenue Realized (ARR) gaps in FY 2017.However, different states have different trajectories since they have joined UDAY at a different time.Goyal also stated that the participating states have already issued Bonds of approximately Rs 2.32 lakh crore, which addresses 86% of the debt envisaged in Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) executed under UDAY.

