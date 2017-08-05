Newsvine

Corporate Actions On Monday

Nifty managed to settle above 10K mark at 10,066 level, up by 52 points, while Sensex closed at 32,325 level, up by 87 points on Friday. There were 828 advances, 848 declines and 81 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting a mixed undertone floating in the market. A dividend is a distribution of a portion of a company's earnings, decided by the board of directors, to a class of its shareholders. Dividends can be issued as cash payments, as shares of stock, or other property. Following are the corporate actions to be executed on Monday’s trading session:
Company Name                      Ex Date                     Purpose BAYER CROPSCIENCE LTD.        07-Aug-17          Buy Back of Shares BAYER CROPSCIENCE LTD.        07-Aug-17          Final Dividend - Rs. - 17.0000 DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD.         07-Aug-17          Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 GODREJ CONSUMER 
PRODUCTS LTD.                           07-Aug-17          Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 INDO COUNT 
INDUSTRIES LTD.                        07-Aug-17          Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 NCC Limited                                  07-Aug-17         Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 TRANSCORP 
INTERNATIONAL LTD.                 07-Aug-17         Dividend - Rs. - 0.1600 Valiant Organics Ltd                      07-Aug-17        Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
