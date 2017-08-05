L&T Bags Contract For Rail Tracks Electrification

Larsen & Toubro, a multinational conglomerate, has been awarded with Rs 1,050 crore contracts for electrification of 781-km rail tracks from the Indian Railways.This is Indian Railway’s first engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract under its Mission Electrification.During last four years, total 103 railway electrification projects consisting of 16,815 route kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 17,615 crore have been sanctioned. This contract has been awarded for electrification in two sections i.e. the Delhi-Sarai Rohilla–Rewari and Alwar– Bandikui–Jaipur–Phulera–Ajmer section (353-route-km at a cost of Rs 594 crore) and the Roha–Verna section of Konkan Railway (428-route-km at a cost of Rs 456 crore).Meanwhile, the stock on Friday closed lower by 0.73% at Rs 773 per share on BSE.

