Vedanta Raises $1 Billion Via Bond Sale To Refinance $1.8 Billion Debt

Metals magnate Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources on Friday announced raising $1 billion through a bond sale, the proceeds of which would largely be used to refinance expensive debt. On July 27, ET was the first to report the sale and roadshows to drum up investor support for the issue.

The latest debt issuance is part of Vedanta’s “comprehensive refinancing plan” of $1.8 billion announced last week. Vedanta had said it planned to raise cash through a mix of bonds and term loans. The coupon rate for the latest sale is 6.125% and bonds are due in 2024.

Vedanta intends to use the proceeds to buy back its outstanding loans of $774.8 million due in 2019, and $900 million due in 2021, and to "repay other indebtedness". It had accepted for purchase $522.5 million of the 2019 bonds, and $229.8 million of the 2021bonds.

