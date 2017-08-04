Nifty, Sensex Post Fifth Straight Weekly Gains

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Friday 4 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 4 August 2017. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nifty managed to settle above 10K mark at 10,066 level, up by 52 points, while Sensex closed at 32,325 level, up by 87 points on Friday.Broader market indices also managed to end in the green zone. BSE Mid-cap index ended at 15,436 level, up by 0.66% while BSE Small-cap index ended at 15,926 level, up by 0.1%. India VIX closed at 11.33 down by 2.64%. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was the top Nifty gainer as the stock closed at Rs 418, up by Rs 30.95 per share or 8%. BPCL, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Coal India and Vedanta were also among top Nifty gainers and closed with gains of up to 5%.Nifty opened with marginal losses of 5 points and dipped from the psychologically important mark of 10K mark during the day to touch its intraday low of 9,988. However, in the closing hour, IOC, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS contributed majorly to the market recovery. Bank Nifty pared all its losses in the closing hour and managed to close in green at 24,827 level, up by 152 points. State Bank of India (SBI) was the top gainer in the index, closed at Rs 305.8 per share, up by Rs 5.25 per share or 1.75%. Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, PNB ended gaining over 1%. PSU banks led the upward rally of Bank Nifty. Metal stocks were shining during the lacklustre trade on Friday. National Aluminium Company was the top gainer in the Nifty Metal index, the stock closed at Rs 69.1 per share, up by 3.91%. Tata Steel, NMDC, Coal India and Vedanta Limited also ended with gains of over 3%.Pharma stocks ended with mixed sentiments. GlaxoSmithKline Pharm gained 4.43% at Rs 2,466 per share whereas Dr Reddy’s was the top loser in the index, losing over 3.5% at Rs 2,238 per share. Dwarikesh Sugar was star performer of the day closing at Rs 665.2 per share, up by Rs 67 per share or 11.2%. It touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 679.4 per share, up by Rs 81.2 or 13.5%. MEP Infrastructure Developers touched its intraday high of Rs 125.35 per share, up by Rs 14.35 per share or 12.92%. The stock closed at Rs 123.85 per share, up by 11.58%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation ended at Rs 431.65 per share, up by Rs 34.35 per share or 8.65%.

