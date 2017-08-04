Live Stock Market Updates: Markets Recover; Nifty Above 10K Mark

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Friday 4 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 4 August 2017. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty on a sluggish move has recovered from day’s low in the post lunch hour on Friday. Support remains unchanged at 9965 levels. Metals and PSU Banks lead the market.Bank Nifty has recovered from morning losses and is trading at 24717 level, up by 42 points or 0.17%. PNB is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 151.6 per share, up by 1.54%. Other bank stocks like Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Canara Bank and IndusInd Bank are gaining the most over 1% in afternoon hours. There were 750 advances, 873 declines and 344 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting mixed sentiments floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32197 down 39 points, while Nifty is trading at 10020 up 6 points. A total of 36 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 39 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔

