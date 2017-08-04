Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Breaks 10K Mark

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Friday 4 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 4 August 2017. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nifty turned choppy and have slipped below the psychologically important mark of 10000. Reliance and HDFC twins have been dragging down the index. Immediate support remains at 9965 level.Broader market indices have been underperforming in line with the major indices. Biocon is top loser in the BSE Mid-cap index trading at Rs 352.2 per share down by 6.21%. Jindal Steel, GE T&D, Exide Industries, Cummins India and Tata Power are some of the other mid-cap stocks that are losing up to 3%. There were 691 advances, 892 declines and 382 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting mixed sentiments floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32132 down 105 points, while Nifty is trading at 9996 down 17 points. A total of 22 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 31 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

