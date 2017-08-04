Live Stock Market Updates: Markets Trade Flat Jewellery Stocks Shine

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Friday 4 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 4 August 2017. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------After opening on a flat note, Nifty has gained momentum and moved to positive territory. Immediate support for the index may be placed at 9965.Gems and Jewellery stocks have been gaining in the morning hour. Titan Company is leading the list of jewellery stocks trading higher by over 8% at around Rs 604.55 per share. The stock touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 616.15 per share on BSE, up by 10.5%. TBZ was up by over 6% at Rs 113.4 per share. Thangamayil Jewellery was up by over 4% at Rs 340 per share. Tara Jewels was up by over 5% at Rs 31.6 per share. There were 806 advances, 708 declines and 447 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting mixed sentiments floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32232 down 5 points, while Nifty is trading at 10019 up 5 points. A total of 20 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 27 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔