Opening Bell – Market Opens Weak, Pharma Stocks Major Loser

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Friday 4 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 4 August 2017. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Markets opened their Friday’s intraday trade in negative territory. Pharma stocks are the major losers on the early trading hours.The BSE Sensex opened lower by 43 points at 32,194, while the Nifty50 opened lower by 2 points at the 10,010 mark.IOC was top Nifty gainer trading at Rs 397.90 per share, up by 2.80% while Sun Pharma was top Nifty loser trading at Rs 501.15 per share, down by 2.85%. There were 638 advances, 812 declines and 484 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting mixed sentiments floating in the market. Bank Nifty index opened at 24,629 level, down by 60 points and is now trading at 24614 level.HPCL, Sobha, Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Tyres and Mahindra & Mahindra are the important companies which are going to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔