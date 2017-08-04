Fertiliser Stocks On A Roll RCF Top Gainer

Fertiliser stocks were raging on the bourses during Friday’s trade. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers was the top gainer among fertiliser stocks and was trading up by 6.47% at Rs 103.65 as at 1231 hours on the BSE. The stock traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 105.85 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.53 times.Other fertiliser majors such as, Southern Petrochemicals was up by 3.44 at Rs 27.05, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals was up by 3.01% at Rs 142.20 and the stock traded on new 52 week high value of Rs 144.55, National Fertilizers was up by 1.70% at Rs 68.95, Zuari Agro Chemicals was up by 1.27% at Rs 368.05, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals was up by 0.95% at Rs 138.40.Rama Phosphates, Zuari Global, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore were also trading in green.

