Oberoi Realty Surges Over 3%

Realty major Oberoi Realty was buzzing on the bourses during Friday’s trade. The stock was trading at Rs 399.45 per share, up by Rs 14 or 3.63% as at 1303 hours on Friday, on the BSE.The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.45 times and hit its intraday high and low of Rs 402 and Rs 386.50, respectively, on the BSE.The stock attracted traded volume of 1,34,880 shares and traded value of Rs 534.97 lakh on the NSE. The company had hit its 52-week high of Rs 416 on May 5, 2017 and 52-week low of Rs 248.30 on November 15, 2016.Oberoi Realty is a real estate developer based in Mumbai engaged in construction and real estate development, and hospitality.

