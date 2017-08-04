Punj Lloyd Completes EPC Pipeline Project Of Petronas

Punj Lloyd has completed the contract for construction of EPC pipeline in Malaysia.The company was awarded a contract worth USD 822 million by Petronas for the construction of 512 km, 36 inch diameter pipeline for transportation of gas from Sabah oil and gas terminal to Petronas LNG Gas complex at Bintulu, Sarawak, MalaysiaThe pipeline construction involved as many as 3,000 crossings including 8 major and 1,711 river crossings, 29 major road crossings, 1,157 minor road crossings, 17 thrust borings and 24 horizontal directional drilling crossings.Meanwhile, the stock gained 2.40% at Rs 21.30 per share at 1248 hours on BSE.The stock attracted a total traded quantity of 9.10 lakh. The stock on yearly basis has given 4.88% returns and also underperformed BSE Small-cap index.

