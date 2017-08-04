HDIL Tanks As NCLT Approves Insolvency Proceedings

Mumbai-based real estate developer, Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) has received approval for bankruptcy proceedings from NCLT, Mumbai Bench for its subsidiary, reported a leading business daily.Guruashish Constructions, which houses a residential project in the western suburb of Goregaon in Mumbai had defaulted on repayment of Rs 250 crore to Union Bank of India earlier this year, which led the bank to file a bankruptcy plea against the developer’s subsidiary.The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted an application for insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.HDIL also informed that it will file an apt reply and will take appropriate measure, as and where required in the proceedings with the Tribunal and Appellate Authorities.Meanwhile, the stock witnessed a steep fall of 10.13% at 14:13 hours on BSE.The stock on NSE attracted a total traded volume of 2,27,30,729 shares and a traded value Rs 17,716.33 lakh.

