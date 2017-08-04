Newsvine

Hindustan Petroleum Gains On Block Deal

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) gained 0.70% at Rs 400.10 per share on BSE. The petro products company on BSE has witnessed a total traded quantity of 1.91 lakh. On NSE, the stock witnessed 2.8 lakh shares trade in a block at Rs 400.35 per share.  Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.HPCL is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream, and exploration and production of hydrocarbons.The company has been maintaining a dividend payout of 30.29%. On a yearly basis, the stock has given 48.68% returns.
