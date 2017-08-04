M&M To Sell 13.7% Stake In Mahindra Logistics IPO

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced on Thursday that the Loan and Investment Committee of directors has approved the offer for sale of up to 96,66,173 shares held, representing 13.74% stake in its subsidiary Mahindra Logistics via proposed initial public offering (IPO). Among the other shareholders of MLL, Normandy Holding has agreed to offer up to 92,71,180 shares, representing 13.18% stake and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund has agreed to offer up to 3,94,993 equity shares held by it in MLL, representing up to 0.56% stake, as part of the proposed IPO.However, the M&M stock was trading lower by 0.73% at Rs 1,406 per share on BSE at 1107 hours. It opened at Rs 1,419.95 per share. It attracted a total traded volume of 4,76,187 shares and traded value of Rs 6,700.09 lakh on NSE at 1109 hours.

