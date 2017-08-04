Shree Pushkar Chemicals Initiates Production Of H-Acid Plant

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers on Friday announced that it has commissioned the commercial production of its 750 MTA H-Acid plant on Wednesday, 2017, located at its Unit no.III, B-97, MIDC, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.Meanwhile, on the bourses the stock witnessed a dip of 5% at Rs 217.00 per share. The stock traded on a 52-week low on Thursday at Rs 104.90 per share. The stock on NSE attracted a traded volume of 85,662 shares and a traded value of Rs 187.36 lakhs.The stock on a yearly basis has given 86% returns and also outperformed BSE Small cap index.Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of chemicals, dyes and dyes intermediate, cattle feeds, fertilizers and soil conditioner.

