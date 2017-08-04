S&P BSE Metal index Up Over 1% Vedanta Top Gainer

On a lacklustre day for the market, the S&P BSE Metal index was trading up by over 1% on during Friday’s trade. Vedanta was the top gainer and traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 286.30.Vedanta was trading at Rs 285.25 per share, up by Rs 5.30 or 1.86% as at 1154 hours on Friday, on the BSE. It was also contributing most to the index gains.Among others, JSW Steel was trading up 1.56% at Rs 227.45 per share and the stock traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 227.80, Tata Steel was up by 1.45% at Rs 567.65, National Aluminium Co. was up by 1.43 at Rs 67.55, NMDC was up by 1.24 at Rs 122.75, Hindalco Industries was up 1.11% at Rs 223.40, SAIL was up by 0.41% at Rs 60.90 per share.Meanwhile, Coal India traded on a new 52-week low value of Rs 238.50 per share and was down by 0.08% at Rs 241.65, Jindal Steel & Power was down by 2.85% at Rs 138.30 and the stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.02 times.

