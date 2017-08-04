Dwarikesh Sugar Hits Record High Stock Gains 25% In 3 Trading Sessions

Resuming its rally from Thursday’s trade, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries was buzzing on the bourses during early morning trade on Friday. The stock traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 639 per share.The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.39 times. The stock has gained 25% in the past three trading sessions.Dwarikesh Sugar Industries was trading at Rs 631.50 per share, up by 33.30 or 5.57% as at 1034 hours on the BSE. The stock attracted a traded volume of 9,92,270 shares and traded value of Rs 6,223.22 lakh on the NSE.The sugar stocks are on a roll as the government foresees 2017-18 sugar output at around 24 MT as against 20.3 MT last year YoY.

