Videocon Ind Slips After SBI-Led Consortium Orders Audit

Videocon Industries on bourses slipped on trade on the back of a forensic audit ordered by SBI led consortium of lenders, as reported by a leading business daily.The consortium has ordered for a detailed forensic audit of Videocon Industries accounts to find out whether the company foundered because of adverse business conditions of financial mismanagement. This move is preliminary to initiate the debt restructuring after Videocon defaulted on loans worth Rs 43,000 crore. Meanwhile, the stock slipped 3.59% at 10:38 hours at Rs 22.85 per share on BSE. The stock on NSE has attracted a traded volume of 5,35,588 shares and a traded value of Rs 124.42 lakh.Videocon Industries is engaged in the manufacture and wholesale and retail trade of consumer electronics and home appliances items. Its segments include consumer electronics and home appliances; crude oil and natural gas; telecommunications, power and others.

