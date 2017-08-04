Titan Company Touches Fresh 52-Week High On Strong Q1FY18

Titan company has moved higher by over 10% in morning hour on Friday. The stock attracted huge volume spurt of more than 2.47 times. It attracted a traded volume of 55,67,342 shares with traded value of Rs 330.98 crore as of 0938 hours on NSE.The stock touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 616.15 per share, up by 10.5% on BSE. The upward rally of the stock is backed by its strong quarterly result. Titan Company's Q1FY18 consolidated results for the quarter were above the street estimates. The PAT for the quarter was Rs 238 crore, Y-o-Y increase of 96.7%. This was also aided by 110% Y-o-y jump in other income to Rs 28.2 crore.Meanwhile, the benchmark index, Nifty was marginally down by 5 points at 10,008 level while Sensex was down by 55 points at 32182 level in morning hour on Friday.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔