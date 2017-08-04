Biocon's Bengaluru Plant Gets USFDA Form 483 With 10 Observations

Biotechnology industry player, Biocon slipped 6.90% to Rs 349.40 per share at 09:39 hours on BSE after USFDA issued a form 483 with 10 observations for the Bengaluru plant.The stock on NSE attracted a total traded volume of 36,14,963 shares and a traded value of Rs 12,670.81 lakh. The stock has a return on equity of 12.02% for last 3 years. The company’s dividend payout stands at 12.05% for last 3 years.The stock on a yearly basis has given 28.07% returns and also outperformed BSE Mid-cap index and BSE Healthcare index.A form FDA 483 is used by the FDA to document and communicate concerns discovered during inspections. A recipient of a 483 should respond to the FDA, addressing each item, indicating agreement and either providing a timeline for correction or requesting clarification of what the FDA requires. This response must be submitted within 15 business days regardless of the number of observations.

