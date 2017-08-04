Infosys To Acquire London-Based Brilliant Basics

Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, announced on Thursday that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brilliant Basics, a London-based product design and customer experience (CX) company.This acquisition will enhance the company's expertise in the financial services, retail and telecom sectors across Europe and the Middle East. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.Infosys has digital studios across Bengaluru, Pune, New York, London and Melbourne. These studios are focused on fulfilling the needs of the company’s global clients for end-to-end digital transformation solutions required to meet customer demand for next-generation enhanced customer experiences.

