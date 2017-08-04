Electrosteel Castings To Set Up 4.5 MW Power Plant

The board of directors of Electrosteel Castings provided the approval on Thursday for setting up 9 MVA Submerged Arc Furnace along with 4.5 MW power plant at Haldia, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal.The new line of business belongs to ferro alloy industry. Approx Rs 61.64 crore is invested for setting up this plant. This plant is expected to provide the benefits of using captive power which is generated from waste heat from existing manufacturing facility for production of ferro alloys. Surplus production from ferro alloy plant after captive use is proposed to be sold in open market.However, the stock was trading lower by 4.60% at Rs 28 per share on BSE at 0921 hours. It opened at Rs 29.20 per share.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔