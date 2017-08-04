Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1264 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Electrosteel Castings To Set Up 4.5 MW Power Plant

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-equitytips.blogspot.in
Seeded on Fri Aug 4, 2017 3:01 AM
Discuss:

The board of directors of Electrosteel Castings provided the approval on Thursday for setting up 9 MVA Submerged Arc Furnace along with 4.5 MW power plant at Haldia, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal.The new line of business belongs to ferro alloy industry. Approx Rs 61.64 crore is invested for setting up this plant. This plant is expected to provide the benefits of using captive power which is generated from waste heat from existing manufacturing facility for production of ferro alloys. Surplus production from ferro alloy plant after captive use is proposed to be sold in open market.However, the stock was trading lower by 4.60% at Rs 28 per share on BSE at 0921 hours. It opened at Rs 29.20 per share.
For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor