Tyre Stocks Slip Despite Imposition Of Anti-Dumping Duty

Tyre stocks witnessed a slip in Friday’s intra-day trade despite talks between DGAD and the Finance Ministry for levying anti-dumping duty on cheap imports. Tyre stocks namely Apollo tyres traded lower by 2.10% at Rs 265.20 per share, JK Tyre Industries traded lower by 1.50% at Rs 161.30 per share, Ceat Ltd traded lower by 6.44% at Rs 1,779.75 per share and MRF traded lower by 1.41% at Rs 68,200 per share. The Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) is in talks with the Finance Ministry for the imposition of anti-dumping duty on truck and bus radial tyres (TBR) imports from China. The authority has submitted a report to the Finance Ministry which will take the final decision. At 10:10 hours, BSE Auto Index traded lower by 0.01% at 24,618 levels. Mahindra and Mahindra was contributing major to index losses an d dragging it further to lower levels.

