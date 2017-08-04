Pharma Stocks Turn Bitter

The S&P BSE Healthcare index was lagging in trade during early morning hours on Friday, on the BSE. Biocon was the top loser and was trading at down by over 6% at Rs 352.65 per share, the stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.30 times. Sun Pharma was contributing most to the index losses.The S&P BSE Healthcare index was trading at 13,792.92 level, down by 216.70 points or 1.55% as at 1015 hours on Friday.Cadila Healthcare was trading down by 3.57% at Rs 526.60 per share, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was down by 2.65% at Rs 502.50, Natco Pharma was down by 2.21% at Rs 943.90, Morepen Laboratories was down by 2.25% at Rs 17.35 , Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories was down by 2.01% at Rs 2,285 per share.Among other pharma stocks, RPG Life Sciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Aarti Drugs, Merck were also trading in red.

