Unitech Soars Nearly 7%

Realty major Unitech was buzzing on the bourses during Friday’s trade. The stock spiked as much as 7% on the BSE. The stock has recovered from Thursday’s hit as it had breached lower circuit in the past trading session.Unitech was trading at Rs 7.97, up by Rs 0.48 or 6.41% as at 1051 hours on Friday, on the BSE. The stock attracted a traded volume of 4,10,80,234 shares and traded value of Rs 3,224.80 lakh on the NSE. The company had hit its 52-week high of Rs 9.85 on July 26, 2017, and 52-week low of Rs 3.85 on December 29, 2016.Unitech is engaged in real estate activities. The company is engaged in developing/constructing residential and commercial properties in India and selling the immovable properties to customers. Its segments include real estate and related activities, Property management, Hospitality, Transmission Tower, Investment Activities, and Others.

