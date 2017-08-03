PFC Board To Consider Bonus Issue Stock Surges By 4%

Power Finance Corporation’s shares jumped by over 4% intraday on Thursday on the back of reports that the board of the company plans to consider bonus issue on August 20, 2017.The board of director will meet on August 10, 2017, to consider this issue.The stock was trading higher by 3.93% at Rs 126 per share on BSE AT 1404 hours. It opened at Rs 121.50 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 128.30 and Rs 121.50 per share. It attracted total traded volume of 87,66,139 shares and traded value of Rs 11,026.93 lakh on NSE at 1406 hours.Power Finance Corporation is a non-banking financial company engaged in the business of financing companies. The company's principal products/services include interest on loans and income from other services.

