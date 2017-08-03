Lupin Gets USFDA Nod To Market Rosuvastatin Calcium

Pharma major, Lupin announced on Thursday that the company has received the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) final approval to market Rosuvastatin Calcium Tablet 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg.The drug is the AB-rated generic equivalent of IPR pharmaceuticals, Inc’s Crestor tablets. It is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with hypertriglyceridemia, primary dysbetalipoproteinemia and adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.Crestor tablets had US sales of USD 3.4 billion.The stock closed lower by 3.8% at Rs 994 per share on BSE. It opened at Rs 1,034.80 per share. It attracted traded volume of 78,49,903 shares and traded value of Rs 80,025.84 lakh on NSE.

