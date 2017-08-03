Live Stock Market Updates – Market Trades Weak, Banking Stocks Major Losers

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 2 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 3 August 2017.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Markets are trading weak wherein BSE Sensex lost 107 points and Nifty is just trading above the crucial level of 10,050 mark.In broader market indices, BSE Midcap is gaining the trade whereas BSE Small cap index slipped to trade in negative territory.Nifty Bank is showing weakness losing over 180 points. It is down by 0.74% at 24,870.Punjab National Bank is the top index loser dragging the index to lower levels.Punjab National Bank is trading down 3.1% at Rs 153.95 per share on NSE. Other stocks in the index viz. Canara Bank is down 2.5% at Rs 351.15 per share, Yes Bank is down 1.6% at Rs 1798.20 per share, Kotak Mahindra Bank is down 1.2% at 998.35 per share and Bank of Baroda is down 1.2% at 161.40 per share. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,372 down 102 points, while Nifty is trading at 10,056 down 25 points. A total of 25 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 18 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. The BSE Mid-cap Index is trading up 0.14% at 15,433 while BSE Small-cap Index is trading down 0.13% at 16,042.Some buying activity is seen in Telecom, Utilities and Realty indices, while Metal, Power and FMCG indices are showing weakness on BSE.IOC, Lupin and BPCL are among the gainers while Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda are losing on the NSE.The INDIA VIX is up 0.18% at 11.9.

