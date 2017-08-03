Opening Bell - Nifty Opens Flat Bank Nifty Down By Over 100 Points

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 2 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 3 August 2017.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The BSE Sensex opened higher by 26 points at 32502, while the Nifty50 opened almost flat at the 10081 mark.Sun Pharma was top Nifty gainer trading at Rs 527.3 per share, up by 0.72% while Tata Steel was top Nifty loser trading at Rs 563.5 per share, down by 1.01%. There were 680 advances, 673 declines and 466 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting mixed sentiments floating in the market. Bank Nifty index opened at 25002 level, down by 53 points and is now trading at 24935 level, down by 103 points. All the bank stocks have been trading in negative territory.Bajaj Electricals, CEAT, Colpal, Cummins India, HCC, IOC and Titan are the important companies which are going to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

