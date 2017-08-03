Live Stock Market Updates – Sensex Trims Losses, Nifty Holds 10,000 Mark

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 2 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 3 August 2017.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sensex and Nifty are trading lower followed by BSE Small-cap index which lost over 0.31% whereas BSE Midcap index gained 0.11% to trade in positive territory.BSE Oil & Gas is the top gaining index on Thursday. It is up by 1.21% at 14418. IOC is majorly contributing to the index gains and pushing it to higher level. IOC is trading higher by 3.8% at Rs 383.95 per share. Other stocks in the index viz. Hindustan Petroleum is up 3.1% at Rs 396.15 per share, GAIL is up 1% at Rs 372.95 per share, BPCL is up 0.6% at Rs 488.50 per share and Reliance Industries is up 0.6% at Rs 1639.00 per share. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,341 down 135 points, while Nifty is trading at 10,046 down 35 points. A total of 33 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 32 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

