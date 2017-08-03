Live Stock Market Updates – Nifty Stuck At 10,050 Mark

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 2 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 3 August 2017. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Markets are holding to their losses wherein Sensex slipped over 142 points and Nifty dipped 40 points. Nifty PSU Bank index is the leading loser among sectorial index.Meanwhile, BSE IT is one of the losing index during post-lunch hours. Infosys is majorly contributing to the index losses and pushing it to lower level. Infosys is down 0.8% at Rs 984.50 per share. Other stocks from the index viz. Mastek is down 3.1% at Rs 283.40 per share, Firstsource Solutions is down 2.8% at Rs 34.20 per share, Acceleya Kale is down 2.7% at Rs 1382.75 per share, MIC Electronics is down 2.6% at Rs 8 per share and Axiscades Engineering Technologies is down 2% at Rs 146.10 per share.On the contrary Infibeam is up 2.7% at Rs 1417.00 per share.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,339 down 137 points, while Nifty is trading at 10,047 down 33 points .A total of 40 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 38 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.



