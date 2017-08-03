Closing bell : Sensex Sheds 239 pts, Nifty Holds 10,000 RIL At Record Close

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 2 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 3 August 2017.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity benchmarks fell sharply on Thursday due to continued selling pressure in banking & financials on profit booking.The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 238.86 points at 32,237.88 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 67.85 points to 10,013.65.About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE. Reliance Industries ended at fresh record closing high of Rs 1,655, up 1.6 percent after hitting an intraday record high of Rs 1,665.

