Sensex Dips 160 Pts; IOC Top Nifty Gainer

Equity benchmarks remained under pressure in afternoon trade, with the Sensex down 160.23 points at 32,316.51.
The 50-share NSE Nifty continued to struggles below 10,050 level, down 44.75 points at 10,036.75 on weak market breadth.
About 1,545 shares declined against 918 advancing shares on the BSE.
IOC rallied 4 percent ahead of Q1 earnings due later today.

