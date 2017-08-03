Kalpataru Power Transmission Bags Rs 1,081 Crore Order

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has secured new orders worth Rs 1,081crore. The award involves two order for laying pipelines and associated EPC work totalling Rs 763 crore from GSPL India Transco and KKMPL part IIA project of GAIL.Railway electrification, signalling and telecommunication order of Rs 318 crore is to be completed in 30 months. The project is awarded to a JV consortium of STS (Stroytech Services LLC) and KPTL.Meanwhile, the stock gained 1.52% at Rs 355.05 per share on BSE. The stock attracted a traded volume of 1,04,744 shares and a traded value of Rs 373.96 lakh.The shares of KPTL have witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.17 times on BSE. The company has a return on equity of 6.18% for last 3 years.

