Adhunik Industries Zooms Over 11%

Steel and Iron manufacturing company, Adhunik Industries skyrocketed over 11% during Thursday’s trade on the BSE. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.71 times.Adhunik Industries was trading at Rs 105.15, up by Rs 9.85 or 10.34% as at 1501 hours on the BSE. The stock hit its intraday high and low of Rs 110.30 and Rs 95.40, respectively.The stock attracted traded volume of 6,98,681 shares and traded value of Rs 723.55 lakh on the NSE. The company had hit its 52-week high of Rs 193.95 on August 10, 2016 and 52-week low of Rs 88.20 on August 2, 2016.Adhunik Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing iron and steel products. The company is primarily involved in the manufacture of sponge iron, thermo mechanical treatment (TMT) bars, rounds and wire rods. The company's TMT bars and wire rods are mainly used in the construction industry.

